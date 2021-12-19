Mass flight cancellations as Typhoon RAI approaches

Due to the bad weather, flights No. VN1641, VN1640 connecting Hanoi and Quang Nam; VN1462 and VN1463 between HCMC and Quang Nam were canceled.



Flights No.VN1623 and VN1622 linking Hanoi and Quy Nhon; VN1394, VN1395, VN1396, VN1397 on HCMC - Quy Nhon route; VN1651 and VN1650 on Hanoi-Tuy Hoa route; VN1660 and VN1661 on HCMC-Tuy Hoa route have been also cancelled.

Carriers notify passengers to access its websites, or contact the ticket offices of the airlines throughout the country for further information about flight delay or cancellation.

According to the National Center for Hydro-meteorological Forecasting, the storm is moving north towards Vietnam’s Truong Sa Archipelago and some 680 kilometers South East of Binh Dinh – Khanh Hoa with strong winds measured at level 14 (150-165 km per hour) and gusting at level 17. It brings heavy rains to the central region, especially Binh Dinh, Phu Yen and Quang Nam.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh