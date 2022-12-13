Many flights for Tet holiday have booking rate up to 90 percent





According to the ticket booking rate on five airlines’ routes, on the days in advance Tet holiday, the booking rate on routes from the South to the Central and the Northern regions is high, notably Sai Gon-Da Nang, Sai Gon- Hai Phong , Sai Gon- Thanh Hoa , Sai Gon- Vinh, Sai Gon- Hanoi .The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam confirmed that the airlines added 150 flights a day operating at Tan Son Nhat International Airport during the peak period of Lunar New Year.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong