Localities to take new methods for tourism advertising in int'l markets

Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province Le Ngoc Khanh speaks at the conference.

The meeting attracted representatives of HCMC, Can Tho, Da Nang and the host province along with delegates from 28 departments of Information and Communications of provinces and cities nationwide.



The participants focused on issuing instructions for promotion and communication to help localities carry out new methods for tourism marketing and providing information that people want to know about Vietnam similar to the ranking criteria of the international organizations.

Mr. Doan Cong Huynh, Director of the Department of External Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications said that the highlight targets by 2025 with a vision towards 2030 include developing external Information associated with the country’s large missions, closely connecting internal and external information with international information to build a consensus in the country and take advantage of the international support.

Director of the Department of External Information under the Ministry of Information and Communications, Doan Cong Huynh gives a lecture in the event.



By Thuy Vu – Translated by Kim Khanh