Localities to restart green, safe, eco-friendly tourism

Sharing about the re-opening tourism in Ho Chi Minh City, Deputy Chairwoman of the Municipal People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang informed that the city had organized meetings to get opinions from Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association and travel agencies on the tourism recovery plan.Besides, the city had released the economic development plan, including step-by-step tourism reopening. On October 16, Tay Ninh Province will pilot to welcome visitors from Ho Chi Minh City through the inter-provincial green tour of Cu Chi – Ba Den Mountain. In addition, the city will continue to promote more tours in the Central provinces next week.The vaccine coverage in the city will create favorable conditions for residents to perform their planned trips as over 96 percent city population got their first shot of vaccine and fully-vaccinated adults over 18 years old reached 74 percent.To restart the smokeless industry, Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Van Hung stated that the localities needed to mobilize forces to build scenarios of tourism recovery that would prioritize local tourism. Besides, the cities and provinces nationwide should carry out surveys to estimate the appropriate demands of travelers to resume the tourism activities with an orientation of green, safe and eco-friendly tourism.Some photos featuring a resumed tour in Cu Chi District in recent time:

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong