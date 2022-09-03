Localities see slight increase in tourist numbers, safe and smooth traffic

In HCMC

Cu Chi District's Tourism Cuisine Culture Festival attracts more than 25,000 visitors on September 1-2.

A Tourism Cuisine Culture Festival that is being held in Cu Chi District on September 1-4 received more than 25,000 travelers. The festival is an opportunity to promote cultural identities, traditional values, and tourist attractions of Cu Chi District to visitors as well as develop the locality’s tourism potential. The event will also give visitors a chance to visit the district’s attractions, such as Ben Duoc Tunnel, Ben Duoc Memorial Temple, a memorial house of Vietnamese heroic mother Nguyen Thi Ranh, a high-tech agricultural zone, fruit gardens in Trung An Commune; and learn about the district’s typical souvenir products.

Hundreds of traditional dishes are displayed at the event.

Shopping malls and supermarkets, including Emart Go Vap, MM Mega Market, Vincom, GigaMall, and Aeon welcomed a large number of people, up 15-50 percent compared to normal days.

Tan Son Nhat International Airport received a total number of around 204,000 passengers during the two days, including 67,000 domestic holidaymakers.

The airport has implemented plans and coordinated with carriers and competent departments along with over 300 volunteers to strengthen the supervision and control over traffic congestion and ensure traffic safety and security and prevent overload at the airfield.

There were more than 1,100 buses carrying over 77,000 passengers from and to the Eastern Coach Station from September 1-2.

Thousands of people flock to Bach Dang Pier to enjoy a hot air balloon celebrating the 77th anniversary of National Day (September 2) that is held at the Sai Gon River Tunnel on September 2. Many visitors crowd the city center.

In tourism destinations nationwide



Passengers arrive in Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

Da Nang’s tourist attractions, such as beaches, Con market, Linh Ung Pagoda, Han market saw a huge number of tourists, especially foreign visitors coming from India, South Korea and Southeast Asian countries.

Over 70,000 visitors have enjoyed the national holidays in Vung Tau City in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province. Meanwhile, the northern province of Quang Ninh saw 60,000 holidaymakers and Sapa town in Lao Cai Province received more than 80,000 travelers. The northern mountainous region has entered the most beautiful season with cool weather and yellow rice fields in Moc Chau, Ha Giang, Yen Bai.

It was surprising when Da Lat Town did not see a rise in the number of tourists during the holiday and recognized any severe traffic jams that occurred in previous vacations.

Vung Tau City receives more than 70,000 visitors.

According to the National Center for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting, weather in the southern regions will be sunny and dry. National roads and expressways in the Mekong Delta region have kept vehicles running smoothly but traffic has been slow on the national roads of 1A, 62, 80, 61, and 63 with a high number of motorbikes.

Phu Quoc City in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang received 104 flights and 62 high-speed ferries carrying a total number of nearly 70,000 visitors.

In An Giang province, the hot air balloon festival was held for the first time at the Ta Pa-Soai Chek in Tri Ton District’s Nui To Commune marking National Day (September 2). There is also a paper lantern festival at the Thai Quoc Hung Square, art performance, exhibition, food fair and folk games promoting the traditional culture of the Khmer ethnic people and images of Tri Ton District to visitors.

Other hot spots, consisting of Sa Dec flower village in Dong Thap Province, Cam Mountain in An Giang Province’s Chau Doc City, Ba Den Mountain in Tay Ninh Province have also drawn many tourists.





By staff writers – Translated by Kim Khanh