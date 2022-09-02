Localities accelerate digital transformation in tourism

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA) Businesses in the northern province of Ninh Binh are providing tourism information via websites and the portal of the provincial Tourism Department, the provincial information center for tourism promotion, and social media platforms such as Facebook, Tiktok, Youtube and Zalo.



Director of the provincial department Bui Van Manh said difficulties in digital transformation in tourism remain ahead and measures to ease them are needed.



In order to turn tourism into a pillar economy and Ninh Binh into a major tourism hub of the country, the province will digitalize the statistical indicator system of the sector on the back of big data while connecting the local reporting system with the inter-provincial and national ones.



Manh suggested several solutions, including raising awareness of State officials and business owners about digital transformation, linking database with localities, improving the quality of infrastructure and service quality, offering specific guidelines to localities, and training workforce as a breakthrough to solve the problems.



A tour of Ho Chi Minh City (Photo: VNA)



Industry insiders need to understand that digital transformation is not only about technology, but also in management, approaches and marketing, he said.



Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Department Le Truong Hien Hoa said the department is embarking on the 2020-2030 smart tourism project. Most recently, the city has also applied digital technology in management.



Under the project, the department built a database of tourism services and improving experiences for tourists and residents.



Hoa added it also launched a smart tourism app on Android and iOS, upgraded its portal, and operated the website popularizing the city’s tourism at www.visithcmc.vn.



