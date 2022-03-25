Local people, visitors firstly enjoy hot air balloon festival in Hoi An

The festival is one of Hoi An City’s outstanding activities marking the 2022 National Tourism Year in Quang Nam Province.



At this event, 15 hot air balloons, including 12 small balloons and three giant ones will fly in performances that will take place during the two-day festival on March 25-26.

Visitors can take a hot air balloon ride over the ancient city at the height of 20 meters from the ground level.

The performances of enormous colorful hot air balloons will be from 6 am- 9 am, 3 pm – 5:30 pm, and 6:30 pm – 8 pm on March 25 and 6 am- 9 am on March 26.

The highlight of the festival will be the Flowers Lantern Night at 7 pm-8 pm on March 25. People will blow up balloons with gas and fire to turn them into giant colorful lanterns.

The festival will also include a very exciting performance of shaking basket boats under water on the Hoai River that is expected to bring a bustling atmosphere to visitors.

“I am so eager to see the city from above for the first time. My parents and I came early to attend the festival”, said Huynh Quoc Phuong, a seventh grader of the Kim Dong Secondary School in Hoi An City.

“The province has organized seven events to celebrate the National Tourism Year 2022 in Quang Nam, including the first-ever hot air balloon festival in Hoi An City that is expected to bring an unique and attractive activity to local people and tourists,” said Deputy Director of the People’s Committee of Quang Nam Province Tran Van Tan.

The first-ever hot air balloon festival is organized in Hoi An City. People taking photos in front of hot air balloons Quang Nam Province's leaders take a hot air balloon ride over the ancient city. 15 hot air balloons along the Hoai River Technicians blow up balloons with gas and fire . A colorful hot air balloon Three big hot air balloon can carry 2-5 people. Visitors will be brought up to a height of about 20 meters to experience and see Hoi An City from above within five minutes. The Hoai River Square seen from above

By Nguyen Cuong - Translated by Kim Khanh