Local carriers stop checking luggage tags at airports’ domestic terminals

People with luggages queuing at check-in and the security counters

Airlines recommend travelers to personalize their luggage, such as using a unique luggage tag, and self-adhesive labels for luggage storage with names, home addresses, contact information, and other details which could help them identify their own baggage.



Passengers should check their baggage before leaving the airports to prevent lost luggage.

According to the National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines (VNA), international airports around the world have halted checking luggage tags for a long time. Stopping checking baggage cards has been implemented by some airlines in the country during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Carriers will install video monitoring systems at the baggage claim area to prevent luggage from getting lost and take responsibility for paying compensation for lost or delayed luggage.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh