Local airlines starts transport service of apricot, peach blossoms for Tet

Passengers should wrap flowers into bundles with the size not exceeding 150x40x40 cm. (Photo: SGGP)

A passenger will be allowed to check in with 1-2 branches of apricot or peach blossoms, measuring maximum 150cm x 40cm x 40cm as a special ‘Luggage Consignment Service’.



Transportation fee will be VND495,000 (US$21.7), including VAT. In order to keep the flowers fresh during transportation, passengers should wrap flowers into bundles.

Other container-grown trees will be transported in accordance with requirements for cargo to ensure flight safety.

This year, passengers can book door to door delivery service to transport branches of apricot and peach blossoms in Hanoi and HCMC at ticket agents of Vietnam Airlines and Pacific Airlines from January 7.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh