Local airlines offer over seven million seats on peak summer travel season

The three carriers will provide 6.3 million seats equivalent to over 32,400 flights on domestic routes, up 10 percent compared to the same period in 2019 before the Covid-19 pandemic.



Routes connecting the main cities of HCMC, Hanoi and Da Nang will see nearly 160 trips per day while hundreds of flights will be operated to fly to popular tourist destinations including Phu Quoc, Cam Ranh, Da Lat, Hue, Quy Nhon, Dong Hoi, Thuy Hoa and Con Dao every day.

These airlines will averagely conduct 430 flights a day during the peak summer travel season.

However, the number of flights on international routes has decreased. The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines plans to provide more than 852,000 seats equivalent to 3,600 flights due to slow recovery of international travel.

Carriers encourage passengers to complete check-in processes before they arrive at the airport to reduce the waiting time.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh