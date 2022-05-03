Last day of holidays: Nearly 60,000 people travel through Tan Son Nhat airport

Numerous people gather at Tan Son Nhat
airport in the final day of May Day holidays.
During last night, numerous people came back to Ho Chi Minh City after several days off for the National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day.
The flights landing and departing during peak time caused pressure for functional forces to regulate vehicles.
Amid the situation, the Southern Airport Authority asked airlines and ground services units to ultimately mobilize their personnel to guide and support passengers, and to avoid the flights’ cancellation or delay. Besides, the Southern Airports Authority has proactively worked with car agencies providing pickup and return services at Tan Son Nhat airport on mobilizing available drivers and vehicles to serve passengers.
Additionally, Tan Son Nhat has just put runway 25R/07L into the re-exploitation after two-month closure suspension for upgrade works that helps the airport perform 40 slots per hour instead of 33 slots at daytime and 32 slots at nighttime, contributing to meet a high demand of passengers on holidays.