Lam Dong expects numerous tourists from HCMC on upcoming holidays

The Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism of Lam Dong in collaboration with Vietravel Tourism Company, Nexus Media Company yesterday held a press conference to announce Lam Dong Tourism Golden Week and Dalat Music Run 2022, which is expected to take place in late April and attract numerous domestic and foreign tourists.
Deputy Director of Lam Dong Province Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thi Bich Ngoc said that the Lam Dong Tourism Golden Week 2022 under the theme “ Da Lat- tourist paradise” will take place from April 23 to April 30. 
This is a cultural, tourism, culinary and sports event to lure tourists from Ho Chi Minh City particularly and other provinces generally to Da Lat--the city of thousands of flowers.

The Lam Dong Tourism Golden Week will exploit the potentialities of the destinations along with advertising activities, exhibitions and so on related gastronomy and culture of ethnic minority groups in the Central Highlands.

