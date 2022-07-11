Kien Giang suspends ferry services due to bad weather

A high-speed boat operated by the Superdong Fast Ferry Kien Giang Joint Stock Company carries passengers from Kien Giang to Phu Quoc.

Ferry routes including Phu Quoc-Rach Gia, Phu Quoc-Ha Tien and Rach Gia-Nam Du are canceled to ensure the safety of passengers and crews.



According to the Southern Hydro-Meteorological Station, the sea area in Kien Giang was forecast to have clouds, rain and thunderstorms on July 11, and will see big waves and rough sea. Wind blows in the direction from west to southwest with a speed of 30-50km per hour (levels 5-6), gusting at level 7-8 (50-70 km/h).

In the next 24-48 hours, the southwest wind will become stronger. The region will see rain, thunderstorms, big waves and rough sea.

Passengers of canceled ferries and high-speed boats can get a full refund or choose another trip.

By Quoc Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh