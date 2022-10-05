Khanh Hoa to have more direct flights to Kazakhstan

Vietjet Air aircraft



This is the outcome of cooperation between the airline and Anex Vietnam Travel and Trading Co., Ltd., according to deputy managing director of the company Bui Quoc Dai.

As planned, the carrier will operate two weekly flights on the Cam Ranh-Almaty route from the end of this month to April next year.The first flight is scheduled to depart from the Cam Ranh International Airport to the Almaty International Airport on October 25. It will return from Kazakhstan the following day. Each flight will transport some 180-200 passengers, according to Dai.Tourists from Kazakhstan will spend their vacation for one to four weeks at hotels and resorts in Khanh Hoa, go shopping and take a city tour, among others.The first flights are expected to bring delegations to Khanh Hoa to survey tourism potential and advantages of Vietnam in general and the central province in particular.In the first nine months of 2022, Khanh Hoa welcomed over 2.1 million tourists, including 150,000 foreigners – a 7.3 fold increase over the same period of last year.

Vietnamplus