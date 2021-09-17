Khanh Hoa plans to reopen to tourists by October

Tourism facilities located in the “green zones” without Covid-19 have to be distinctly separated from the residential areas.



The province has completed the tourism reopening plans. At first, Khanh Hoa will resume tourism activities for visitors within the province and then welcome domestic and foreign travelers based on the real situation, she added.

Accordingly, travelers are required to be inoculated at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, display vaccination certificate and valid negative coronavirus test result as well as comply with prevention and control measures of the pandemic. The province encourages visitors to choose tours or travel packages.

While service and business facilities located in the “green zones” have to be distinctly separated from the residential areas to ensure travelers' health and safety. Employees of businesses have to be fully vaccinated.



Khanh Hoa Province will give priority to receive visitors who choose tours or travel packages.



As of now, some 20,000 employees working in the provincial tourism sector have got one shot. The province will receive 30,000 additional doses of Covid-19 vaccine to give them the second dose according to the recommended schedule, Ms. Thanh said.

Khanh Hoa has administered 595,000 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, including more than 65,000 people received the second jab.

By 12 pm on September 16, the province reported 7,389 confirmed cases, including 6,436 people recovered from the pandemic. The number of people infected with the virus has sharply decreased since the beginning of September.





At first, the province will reopen tourism for inter-provincial visitors.

By Doan Kien – Translated by Kim Khanh