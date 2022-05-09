Khanh Hoa launches events featuring “Nha Trang - Hello Summer 2022” program

A press conference to announce the cultural, tourism and sports program named “Nha Trang- Hello Summer 2022”



On May 9, the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province held a press conference to publicize the cultural, tourism and sports program named “Nha Trang- Hello Summer 2022” with many events and activities bringing many experiences for arrivals.

According to Standing Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Khanh Hoa Province Le Huu Hoang, the province prioritized restoring and promoting the development of tourism activities.

At the press conference, Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Khanh Hoa Province Nguyen Thanh Ha said that the events and activities will have been held during the summer being considered as a special invitation to all tourists, promising to bring a vibrant and impressive comeback.The “Nha Trang - Hello Summer 2022” program will take place from June 3 through June 5 with Khanh Hoa folk art performances, fashion night shows, music and arts festival, and so on.In addition, during this summer, there shall be numerous other attractive activities such as the sea tourism festival, which will take place from June 16 to June 19; Miss Sea Tourism Vietnam; a cocktail and culinary contest; photo exhibition featuring cultural characteristics of typical ethnic minorities in the South Central and Central Highlands; coffee festival; national football championship; national beach Sepak Takraw championship; Khanh Hoa Province’s 2022 U13 football tournament; running event with 10,000 participants.The culture, art, tourism and sports program named “Nha Trang-Safe destination” is considered as one of the solutions to restore and promote tourism activities, and lure tourists to Khanh Hoa Province.

By Quynh Anh- Translated by Huyen Huong