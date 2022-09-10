ITE HCMC 2022 attracts large number of tourists

Tourists experience city tours by Vespa. (Photo: SGGP)

On September 9, the number of tour buyers and enterprises seeking the information at the fair is fairly high. The booths of Saigontourist, Vietravel, and Yen Tu Destination were crowded with domestic and international visitors. According to Saigontourist, international tourists are interested in new products after the Covid-19 pandemic in Vietnam, destination safety policy, and service quality.



Ms. Huynh Phan Phuong Hoang, Deputy General Director of Vietravel, said that, right after the opening, the unit welcomed many clients from Europe and other countries in the region. Similarly, Tung Lam Development Joint Stock Company - the investor of Yen Tu Destination - said it welcomed more than 100 clients from European countries, Japan, and South Korea on September 8 and 9. This group of tourists is interested in leisure tourism in Vietnam.



Present at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center at noon on the same day, Nguyen Thi Kim Oanh, 69, living in District 5 (HCMC), said she wanted to find a tour because she and her husband did not have the opportunity to travel anywhere in the past two years.



"We come here early to have more time to choose the suitable tour," said Oanh. Currently, the tour to Malaysia - Singapore, and South Korea has a duration of 5-6 days, with the price fluctuating from VND8-13 million per person, depending on the destination.



Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa, Director of the Department of Tourism of HCMC, said that the tourism market in HCMC in particular and Vietnam, in general, had been receiving positive signals, with more than 1.4 million international visitors in the first eight months of 2022, 13.7 times higher than the same period in 2021. As the leading international event in Vietnam and the region, ITE HCMC 2022 opens up great opportunities for localities and enterprises to attract domestic and international visitors during the peak season at the end of this year, at the same time, contributes to promoting the growth of tourism in Vietnam, as well as other countries in the region. Especially, Vietnam’s tourism has lately been honored at the World Travel Awards in Asia and Oceania, showing its strong attraction.



According to estimates from the Department of Tourism of HCMC, in the two days of ITE HCMC 2022, there were thousands of direct trade appointments between international buyers and sellers. More than 25 countries and territories, including key inbound tourism markets, participated in the fair, such as the US, Australia, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Romania, Poland, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, and Kuwait.



Within the framework of ITE HCMC, many provinces and cities, such as Quang Nam and Bac Kan, also simultaneously organized promotion activities and advertised destinations in HCMC. Bac Kan is a mountainous province in the Viet Bac war zone, about 160km North of Hanoi, with many scenic spots and unique historical sites. Notably, Ba Be Lake has been recognized as one of the 20 most beautiful natural freshwater lakes in the world that need to be protected. Quang Nam is a locality famous for destinations, such as Hoi An Ancient Town, My Son Temple Complex, and Cham Islands.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Thuy Doan