Int’l Kite Surfing Week to open in Ninh Thuan at weekend

The International Kite Surfing Week is scheduled to attract 70 kite surfers from 15 countries across the world.

A wide range of activities will also be held during the international kite surfing week, including a boat race, a women's beach volleyball tournament, a golf competition, an apricot blossom festival, a running race, a food festival, and a street carnival.

There are also cultural and arts programs, such as folk games, a food fair, and a trade fair to introduce and sell goods under the "One Commune, One Product" (OCOP) program.

The International Kite Surfing Week aims to promote and develop provincial tourism and introduce images of Ninh Thuan Province to international visitors, said Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Tran Quoc Nam.

The province expects to receive 2.4 million visitors this year and attract 2.7 million tourists, including 100,000 foreign travelers in 2023. Tourism will be the key economic sector of the province by 2025 with a vision to 2030. Ninh Thuan Province will continue to improve the investment environment and create favorable conditions to attract domestic and foreign investors and develop the locality into an attractive and safe destination, the chairman emphasized.

Visitors visit a shop selling Bau Truc village’s pottery products



