Interprovincial passenger transport activities yet smooth

On October 26, the Mien Dong (Eastern) Coach Station recorded sparse passengers for the interprovincial fixed route. Representative of Cu Toan business exploiting the Binh Dinh – HCMC route said that only one bus is operated daily. Although the Mien Dong (Eastern) Bus Station has resumed the operation of interprovincial fixed-route buses to provinces of Vinh Long, Long An, Ba Ria – Vung Tau, Khanh Hoa, Phu Yen, Binh Dinh, only dozens of passenger coaches operate everyday carrying around eight to ten customers each.
According to the Ministry of Transport, during the pilot processes of resuming interprovincial public transport activities, many localities have applied strict regulations causing limitations on the number of passengers.
Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Transport Phan Cong Bang informed that after two weeks of reopening, interprovincial fixed-route buses have met the travel demand but the number of passengers is still modest.
(Illustrative photo:SGGP)
Vice Director of the Mien Tay (Western) Coach Station Tran Van Phuong said that some provinces and cities have not united the plan for resuming interprovincial fixed-route to HCMC in addition to the different pandemic control regulations of localities so only a few people have registered for their trips.Deputy Director of the Department of Transport of Tien Giang Province Nguyen Hong Thanh yesterday said that the Provincial People’s Committee had just allowed resumption of public passenger transport activities following the pandemic prevention and control measures, the effective control of Covid-19 and the classification of pandemic levels for passenger transport activities of roadway and inland waterway.
