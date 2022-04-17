International travelers visit Can Gio, Cu Chi

International travelers visit Cu Chi



As a part of the sightseeing tour in Cu Chi, holiday-makers will pay visits to Ben Duoc tunnels which is the base of the Party Committee, Command of the Saigon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh Military Region in the wartime, Ben Duoc Martyrs Memorial Temple, the re-enactment of the liberated area, and the countryside market.

In Can Gio with Mangrove Biosphere Reserve has become the southern metropolis’ ‘green lung’, contributing to improved air quality and reduced environmental pollution in the city, visitors can visit Vam Sat eco-tourism area, which gathers about 70,000 birds (26 species), the lilac crocodile, Siamese crocodile in the direction of semi-wild food, monkey Island, Sac forest revolutionary base area, tech bat sanctuary…

Besides, guests can experience other attractive activities such as canoeing through the mangrove forest, conquering Tang Bong tower, fishing crab and crocodile, and enjoying local specialties. According to the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism, a series of tours to Can Gio and Cu Chi are attracting a large number of international tourists in recent times.

SaigonTourist Travel Service Company undertakes tours to serve the group.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Anh Quan