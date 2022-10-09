International Travel Mart expected to lure over 30,000 turns of visitors

At the press conference

The fair will be taken place from December 9 to December 11 with its theme of “Marine tourism development, exploitation of Vietnamese tourism’s strength”.

At the press conference, Chairman of VITA Vu The Binh said that the fair aims at enhancing the image of the Central region’s tourism in general and in Da Nang City in particular, to attract more domestic and international travelers to the Central region, especially high-class tourists, MICE tourists, golfers.In addition, the fair will be a chance for organizations and enterprises in the field of tourism in Da Nang City and the Central region to promote their brand names, introduce their tourism products and find business cooperation opportunities with local and international travel agencies.Besides, the fair will contribute to building Da Nang tourism brand-name to become a hub of MICE tourism and resort of Vietnam and the region which shall promote the VITM Da Nang to become an annual international tourism event of Vietnam with topics of MICE tourism, sports tourism and resort.The VITM Da Nang 2022 will attract enterprises in the field of sports tourism comprising golf, sailing, surfing and so on; resorts, businesses providing MICE services, Vietnam and international discovery tourism.It is expected that VITM Da Nang 2022 will organize around 350 booths, comprising 15 percent international booths and 85 percent domestic ones. The organizing board desired to lure the participation of around 50 cities and provinces nationwide and welcome some 30,000 turns of visitors.Chairman Binh also informed that with its purpose of business-to-business, the organizers desired to attract at least 1,000 tourism businesses to the Central city of Da Nang to meet and discuss at VITM. Besides, the organizing board will also well prepare the tourism products for people to experience and buy tourism products at the business-to-customer section.In the framework of the fair, several activities will be hosted including welcoming international buyer delegations from the United States, Australia, Canada, Western Europe, Japan, the Republic of Korea, India and Southeast Asia joining and connecting B2B with domestic enterprises and performing surveys at some tourism centers of Vietnam; receiving international KOLs delegations joining and introducing Vietnamese tourism via TikTok and other connected activities, sports tourism, other art performance.

By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong