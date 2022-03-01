International tourists to Vietnam surge nearly 170 percent in February

Of this figure, there were 43,200 arrivals by air, accounting for 87.8 percent of international visitors to Vietnam, up to 135.4 percent; meanwhile, nearly 6,000 tourists traveled to the country by road, accounting for 12.1 percent and a decline of 41.7 percent. Vietnam welcomed 28 arrivals by sea, decreasing by 53.3 percent.
The number of international tourists to Vietnam has increased as the country has implemented the pilot welcome of international visitors and resumption of many international flights.
In the first two months of the year, the revenue of food and accommodation services in some localities such as Bac Ninh, Khanh Hoa, Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Quang Ninh, Lang Son and the capital city of Hanoi increased significantly over the same period last year.
