International searches for Vietnamese tourism up 1,125% in June

Number of international search volume for Vietnam’s tourism in June surges by 1,125% year-on-year (Photo: VNA)

Large volumes of search for Vietnamese tourism information are seen in the US, Singapore, Australia, India, Japan, France, Thailand, Germany, Canada and the UK.

Meanwhile, the country’s most searched destinations were Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi, Phu Quoc island in Kien Giang province, Da Nang, Nha Trang city in Khanh Hoa province, Hoi An ancient city in Quang Nam province, and Da Lat city in Lam Dong province.



After three months of the post-pandemic full reopening, some destinations reporting a year-on-year increase of over 75% in terms of the number of tourist arrivals include Ha Long city in Quang Ninh province, Sam Son beach in Thanh Hoa province, Dong Hoi city in Quang Binh province, Nghe An’s Cua Lo beach, Hai Phong and Ninh Binh.

Vietnamplus