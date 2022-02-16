International arrivals to Vietnam surge sharply following restriction removal

The number of the passenger has gradually surged after Vietnam lifted restrictions on international flights starting February 15.
Accordingly, flight routes to the Republic of Korea, China, Taipei (China), Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, Australia, Germany, Russia, France, the United Kingdom, the United States, Hong Kong (China), Malaysia, Turkey, Qatar and UAE have been re-exploited.
As for China, airlines are only performing flights carrying passengers from China to Vietnam, meanwhile, the vice versa is still limited due to the country's Covid-19 prevention policy, including applying strict prevention for international flights.
According to CAAV, Vietnam recorded around 40,000 to 50,000 international passengers on average monthly before regular international routes were reopened.
Since the pilot re-operation of international routes from January 2022, Vietnam welcomed over 103,000 international passengers in January and up to 153,000 passengers by the end of February 14.
It is expected that the number of passengers planning to travel to Vietnam will continue to surge sharply in the upcoming time thanks to restrictions removal on international passenger flights.
Besides, international passenger transport will be gradually restored like the pre-Covid-19 pandemic period.
