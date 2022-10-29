International arrivals to Vietnam on rise in October

Illustrative photo



In the first ten months of the year, international arrivals to the country gained 2,357,200 turns, an increase of 18.8 times over the same period last year but it still reduced by 83.7 percent over the same period in 2019 when the Covid-19 pandemic did not outbreak.





According to the statistics showing the number of international arrivals to Vietnam in the first ten months of the year, most visitors travel to the country by airline with 2,093,700 turns, accounting for 88.8 percent of international visitors. In October, 745 turns of international travelers arrived in Vietnam by the maritime way.The total turnover of accommodation services in the whole country in October was calculated to reach VND467,100 billion (US$18.8 billion), increasing 51.8 percent over the same period last year. Accordingly, the services in the cities of Can Tho and Ho Chi Minh City recorded surges of 126.1 percent and 110.8 percent, respectively while the figures in Da Nang City, the capital city of Hanoi and Quang Ninh Province were 78 percent, 55.3 percent and 48.2 percent, respectively.Besides, the turnover from travel services in the whole country was expected to reach VND19.700 billion (US$793 million), increasing 3.9 times over the same period last year. Particularly, some localities recorded a sharp increase, comprising Da Nang with 741.4 percent, Can Tho with 647.4 percent while the figures in Ha Noi, Hai Phong and Ho Chi Minh City being 365 percent, 236 percent and 173.6 percent, respectively.

​ By staff writers- Translated by Huyen Huong