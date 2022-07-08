At the airport

The most common problems are that their papers are expired or blurred, and children are 14 years old but have not yet made ID or new identity cards. Moreover, children under 14 years old only bring photocopies of birth certificates, and even some passengers do not bring documents for identification.

Many passengers did not check their identifications at home before going to the airport, only when did they arrive at the check-in counters at the airport, they discovered that they forgot to bring their documents for identification; accordingly, they missed the flight.

Worse, many children traveled with relatives who forgot to bring children's identification documentation; thus, they couldn’t get on their flights.

Depending on the severity of the problem with identification documents, in some cases, the airline will flexibly consider and assist passengers. However, during the peak period, when the flights are full of passengers, those who have problems with paperwork, or come close to closing time will often be refused by the airline to check-in.

According to Ms. Le Thi Viet Ha, Captain of the Domestic Screening Security Team under the Airport Security Center - Noi Bai International Airport, some passengers made a fuss as they were not allowed to get on board, causing insecurity and disorder in the airport; therefore, staff of aviation security force to coordinate with the airline and the Northern Airport Authority to handle it, making it difficult to ensure service for the remaining passengers.

In order to carry out the airline procedures smoothly, the Noi Bai International Airport recommends that passengers carefully learn information about the regulations on travel documents and baggage.

Passengers need to check the status of their identification documents to ensure they are still valid, especially note that passengers traveling with children aged 14 and over enough to make ID cards if they have not yet made ID cards.

People whose ID cards are lost, expired or blurred, need to go to the police office of their residence place to make a certificate of identity according to the current form.

In addition, the Noi Bai International Airport also said that in June and July, the number of passengers traveling by domestic flights increased by more than 40 percent compared to the time before the Covid-19 epidemic.

By SGGP – Translated by Anh Quan