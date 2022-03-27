Hot air balloons take to the sky in Da Nang

The hot air balloon festival opens at the APEC Park in Da Nang City.

The event is part of the activities marking the reopening of international air routes to Da Nang City after a long-term suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



The event included performances of 17 enormous colorful hot air balloons from 6 am- 10 am, 3 pm – 5 pm, and 7 pm – 8 pm.

The event which is co-organized by the Danang International Terminal Investment and Operation JSC (AHT) and the municipal Department of Tourism will be broadcast live on a media channel of Danang tourism, Danang FantastiCity Facebook page.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City Le Trung Chinh said that the city has seen the reopening of tourism activities and international air routes. Da Nang has plans on organizing activities promoting tourism, such as a yacht race on the Han River, a forum of Asian air routes 2022, the inauguration of a waterway tour linking Da Nang and Ly Son Island in Quang Ngai Province.

The festival aimed to welcome the first two international flights carrying visitors from Singapore and Thailand to the city, said Director of the Da Nang Tourism Promotion Center Nguyen Thi Hoai An.

According to the General Director of the Danang International Terminal Investment and Operation JSC (AHT) Do Trong Hau, nine airlines plan to resume 10 international flights connecting Da Nang and Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and India in 2022. The company expects the hot air balloon festival will contribute to the promotion and recovery of Da Nang’s tourism industry.

Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City Le Trung Chinh (3rd, R) attends the festival. The hot air balloon festival opens at the APEC Park on Bach Dang Street in Da Nang City’s Hai Chau District. Local people and visitors fock to the Han River to enjoy a hot air balloon festival. People taking photos with the poster of the hot air balloon festival A hot air balloon can carry four people. Visitors will be brought up to experience and see Da Nang City from above. Technicians blow up balloons with gas and fire .



By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh