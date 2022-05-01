Holiday-makers flock to Central region on long vacations (Photo: SGGP)



In Ha Tinh Province, before the holiday, the Management Board of the special national historical relic site Dong Loc T-junction in Dong Loc Town of Can Loc District - the most important site on the legendary Truong Son – Ho Chi Minh trail during the war - to decorate and clean the environment. Employees on duty worked hard to make it better.

According to Mr. Tran Dinh Uoc, Head of the Management Board of Dong Loc T-junction National Special Historic Site, on the first day of the holidays April 30 and May 1, an estimated 3,000 visitors from all over the country visited the site, offering flowers and incense to commemorate and pay tribute to the heroic martyrs and 10 female heroes and martyrs.

3,000 visitors from all over the country visit Dong Loc T-junction National Special Historic Site (Photo: SGGP) Visitors to Dong Loc T-junction National Special Historic Site (Photo: SGGP) On this occasion, holiday-makers flocked to visit tourist destinations and sites such as the relic site and the tomb of the late General Secretary Tran Phu in Tung Anh Commune in Duc Tho District, the relic site of the temple of the late General Secretary Le Duan on the bed of Ke Go lake in Cam My Commune in Cam Xuyen District, a special national relic monument to the great poet Nguyen Du in Tien Dien Town in Nghi Xuan District.

Tourist attractions such as special national monuments, Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, Vinh Moc tunnels relic, and special national historic site Hien Luong - Ben Hai Banks in Quang Tri Province have also attracted thousands of vacationers every day from April 28 to May 1.

On this occasion, Quang Tri Province also organized many activities to celebrate major holidays associated with tourism promotion such as the ‘Thong nhat non song’ (Reunification of the mountains-rivers) festival with many special activities, especially the flag-raising ceremony ‘Reunifying the mountains and rivers’

The flag-raising ceremony (Photo: SGGP) The flag-raising ceremony (Photo: SGGP) A representative of the accommodation association of Thua Thien - Hue Province said that from April 28 to May 1, hotel occupancy rates anywhere have remained between 80 percent - 100 percent while 3 -5 star hotels, especially occupancy rates of resorts basically reach over 90 percent.

The Department of Tourism of Thua Thien - Hue and the People's Committee of Hue City opened the Thuan An Festival of Calling Sea, Imperial City Night Street to serve tourists who enjoyed fun and shopping.

Within the framework of the summer festival of Hue Festival 2022, the ‘Hue - Culinary Capital’ festival was opened by the Department of Tourism of Thua Thien - Hue Province in collaboration with relevant units from the afternoon of April 30 until the end of May 1 at Tu Tuong Park in Hue City.

In addition to the enjoyment of the unique delicacies of the regions and interacting with culinary artisans, residents and visitors can also have a chance to watch art performances, especially at the Vietnam National Institute of Culture and Arts. Men in Hue also introduced the book The Common Lady of Hue (1928-1931).

In Da Nang City, along the banks of the Han River in Bach Dang, Tran Hung Dao, Nhu Nguyet streets, singers and dancers from the Center for Culture and Cinema under the Department of Culture and Sports of Da Nang City performed special art programs such as Da Nang magic show, chant the hut song and street music. Especially, the street dance in April with the theme ‘Country full of joy’ was performed by more than 250 dancers and musicians.

More than 250 dancers and musicians of the Da Nang Cinema and Culture Center perform a street dance in April with the theme 'Country full of joy’ (Photo: SGGP) Crowds of visitors to Hoi An City (Photo: SGGP)



On this occasion, the Northern Helicopter Company organized a series of survey flights "Enjoying Da Nang from above" by helicopter with the name "Danang Helo tour".

The tour will depart from Nuoc Man airport in Ngu Hanh Son District, visitors can admire the beautiful local landscapes such as Non Nuoc mountain, the beauty of five famous bridges, Linh Ung pagoda, My Khe beach, and Hoi An ancient town. The program has two main tour packages including the "Discovery Tour" with 12 minutes and the "Conquering Tour" with 30 minutes.

On the first day, Nui Than Tai Hot Springs Park Tourist Area in Hoa Vang District recorded more than 6,000 visitors who stayed at the tourist area.

Vacationers flock to Nui Than Tai Hot Springs Park Tourist Area in Hoa Vang District (Photo: SGGP)

Tourists take a boat trip on the Hoai River (Photo: SGGP)



Director of the Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Thanh Hong said that according to statistics, currently the resorts and accommodation in the area are fully booked during the holidays of April 30 and May 1.

According to a survey of the tourism industry, the number of accommodation rooms has been booked by solo travelers and through travel agencies in the previous days.

This year, domestic tourists are mainly from localities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and foreigners living in Vietnam. Not many foreign visitors came to the province this year as there have been not many international flights.

an internationally famous tourist destination and UNESCO World Heritage Site in Quang Nam Province, according to preliminary statistics on April 30. Despite the rain on the day, many tourists flocked to the city, especially in the afternoon and evening. Particularly, more than 10,000 visitors came to visit and relax in Hoi An City,

Quy Nhon City in Binh Dinh Province has seen a lot of vacationers with an estimated tens of thousands of visitors per day, leading to traffic jams on many central roads. From the morning, along the coastal roads of Quy Nhon city, the route DT-639 from Quy Nhon city to coastal resorts and resorts on Phuong Mai peninsula and Nui Ba and Cat Tien areas in Phu Cat District, tourists flock to visit, relax, and swim.

The Ky Co - Eo Gio tourist destination welcomed the highest number of visitors with approximately 4,000 - 5,000 visitors to the site every day, causing traffic congestion on many roads in Nhon Ly peninsula commune at peak times.

On the morning of May 1, Deputy Director of the Binh Dinh Department of Tourism Huynh Cao Nhat directly contacted and actually inspected tourist and resort facilities to monitor the situation of tourists, accommodation, and sightseeing tours.

Travelers in Quy Nhon at nights (Photo: SGGP) Visitors to Quy Nhon in daytime (Photo: SGGP) Foreigners walk in Hien Luong bridge (Photo: SGGP) According to preliminary reports, the occupancy rates of most accommodation establishments in Quy Nhon and surrounding areas reached 70 percent. In particular, tourists still flocked to Quy Nhon after the holidays.

Ms. Pham Thi Huong, Chairwoman of the People's Committee of Ly Son Island District in Quang Ngai Province said that due to the rough sea, more than 2,000 holiday- spenders had to cancel tours and holidays on the island. Because of the bad weather, many businesses and tourist accommodation establishments suffered huge losses roughly over VND6 billion (US$ 260,813).

By staff writers - Translated by Anh Quan