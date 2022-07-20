Hoi An, Phu Quoc listed among world’s leading destinations by US magazine

Hoi An (Photo: VNA)



Readers ranked the cities based on factors such as the quality of hotels and restaurants, cultural heritage, attractions, cuisine, and Covid-19 protocols.

Oaxaca in Mexico was voted the best city with a score of 92.96. San Miguel de Allende in Mexico came second followed by Ubud in Indonesia.Hoi An used to be a busy international commercial port from the 16th to 19th centuries, attracting merchant ships from China and Japan. It is a World Heritage site recognised by UNESCO.