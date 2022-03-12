Hoi An City uses Metaverse platform for tourism promotion

Cau Pagoda in Hoi An

Accordingly, in order to catch up with the world's Metaverse technology trend, the Center has collaborated with Bizverse through a tourism digital transformation project called Hoi An Metaverse to promote Hoi An tourism in the new context.

Specifically, relics, attractions, traditional craft villages in Hoi An ancient city will be digitized using 3D images, a 360 Space space, narrated by local voice guides using AI technology at the venues on the 3D map of Bizverse World.

According to the Center for Culture - Sports and Radio and Television, since the beginning of 2020, the Covid-19 epidemic has created far-reaching effects in all aspects around the world, especially the tourism industry. The travel restriction in the world led to a change in tourism trends and the way tourists search for tourist information.

In addition, the explosion in the field of information technology and communications with the emergence of many new technology platforms including Metaverse, requires tourism and destination managers, tourism businesses to constantly innovate to keep up with the development of technology and communication in the current period.

Ms. Truong Thi Ngoc Cam, Director of the Center for Culture - Sports and Radio and Television in Hoi An, said that now, Metaverse is a virtual world in which users, businesses, and digital platforms can exist and interact; therefore, global experts have paid much attention to the new technology.

Through the virtual universe platform, Hoi An will be introduced to friends around the world more deeply, helping visitors to refer to options for a better travel experience, thereby attracting more domestic and international tourists to the UNESCO- recognized World Cultural Heritage Site.

By Nguyen Cuong – Translated by Anh Quan