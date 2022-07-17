Ho Chi Minh City welcomes 460 MICE travelers from India

Representatives of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism give souvenir gifts to the head of the MICE delegation last night



As a journey, these tourists stay in HCMC from July 15 to July 18. They benefited from preferential policies including welcoming ceremonies at the airport and the hotel where they stayed, souvenir giving, and ticket discounts to some tourist attractions.

Moreover, the MICE tourism working group also gives support for licensing procedures and provides a list of travel companies and accommodation facilities for MICE delegations.





In HCMC, MICE tourism is assessed about strengths and potentiality and expectations to bring great revenue, contributing to the advertisement of tourist destinations of the city and Vietnam.

Indian travelers join a gala dinner last night.



According to the municipal Department of Tourism, the delegation will join activities to experience shopping in the city center, city sightseeing on the Indochina Queen cruise, and enjoy the cuisines.

Sharing with the media, a representative of the MICE delegation said that HCMC particularly and Vietnam generally is an attractive destination for travelers. In addition Vietnamese are hospitable and Vietnam is one of the fastest-growing economies in the region being the reason why they chose to come and stay here.

By Thi Hong- Translated by Huyen Huong