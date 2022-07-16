High-speed boat service linking Can Tho, Con Dao officially launched

At the launching ceremony of Can Tho-Con Dao high speed boat service

The boat is operational by Mai Linh Tay Do JSC. It departs from Can Tho’s Ninh Kieu Wharf to Dam Wharf in Con Dao Island at 7 am.



The Mai Linh Express ship's passenger capacity is around 350 travelers. It takes about four hours to travel between the two spots.

Standing Vice Chairman of the People’s Committee of Can Tho City Duong Tan Hien said that the new service will create a great driving force to develop the city’s tourism and bring incredible experience to visitors.





By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh