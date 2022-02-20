High-speed boat linking Can Tho, Con Dao reopens

High-speed boat linking Can Tho and Con Dao

The boat is operational by Mai Linh Tay Do JSC. It departs from Can Tho’s Ninh Kieu Wharf to Dam Wharf in Con Dao Island at 7 am.

The Mai Linh Express ship's passenger capacity is around 300 travelers. It takes 3.5 hours-4.5 hours to travel between the two spots.

The service was launched by the Phu Quoc Express JSC in December, 2019. The boat departs from Can Tho’s Ninh Kieu Wharf to Tran De seaport in the southern province of Soc Trang to pick up and drop off passengers before continuing its journey to Con Dao.

Superdong Fast Ferry Kien Giang Joint Stock Company has also carried out a passenger express boat linking the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang and Con Dao Island on February 18.

By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh