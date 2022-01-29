High tourism demand during Tet holiday

This year, many family guests have chosen to go on an early spring trip, starting to relax from the 25th of the twelfth month in the lunar calendar at tourist sites in Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Da Lat, and Nha Trang. According to Saigontourist Travel, the company has received over 6,800 guests booking services departing by plane or road and hotel rooms.On the evening of the same day, the HCMC Department of Tourism informed that on January 29, the department would coordinate with the Committee on Overseas Vietnamese in HCMC to bring a delegation of overseas Vietnamese returning Vietnam from the US, Canada, Germany, and France to join the tour 'A happy spring in HCMC.'On January 28, some accommodation establishments and tourist resorts in Ba Ria - Vung Tau Province reported that the number of guests booking rooms during the 2022 Lunar New Year holiday increased quite high compared to the same period last year.In some resorts, four-star, and five-star beach hotels in Vung Tau City and Xuyen Moc District, more than 90 percent of rooms are sold out during the Tet holiday. Some establishments even announced that they were out of rooms and did not receive guests from the second to the fourth of the Lunar New Year. Most of the room rental rates of the high-end resort segment were the same as last year, except for some places with an increase of 10-20 percent.According to the forecast, the number of tourists to coastal provinces, such as Ba Ria - Vung Tau, will sharply increase because the number of people in HCMC, Binh Duong, and Dong Nai provinces returning home to celebrate Tet is not high, while the travel demand after the Covid-19 pandemic is huge.

By Thi Hong, Nong Ngan – Translated by Thuy Doan