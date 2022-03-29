High speed boat operators propose to increase trips to Con Dao

High-speed boat linking Can Tho and Con Dao



At present, a high-speed boat service between the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and Con Dao island in Ba Ria-Vung Tau province has been operated by Mai Linh Tay Do JSC. The boat departs from Can Tho’s Ninh Kieu Wharf to Tran De seaport in the southern province of Soc Trang to pick up and drop off passengers before continuing its journey to Con Dao.

The Superdong Fast Ferry Kien Giang Joint Stock Company has also carried out a passenger express boat linking the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang and Con Dao Island.

Meanwhile Phu Quoc High Speed Joint Stock Company has provided the service on routes of Vung Tau-Con Dao and Soc Trang-Con Dao

According to the Mai Linh Mai Linh Tay Do JSC, the company has only operated at 30 percent capacity with eight trips a month. The reduction in operating frequency is due to the Ben Dam port being repaired. Increased fuel prices and operating reduction lead to revenue that cannot cover all of its production costs in the long run.

Deputy General Director of Superdong Fast Ferry Kien Giang Joint Stock Company Nguyen Thi Kim Hong the operation at 25-30 percent capacity has caused a lot of problems for the company, especially costs of fuel, salaries and maintenance.





By Tuan Quang – Translated by Kim Khanh