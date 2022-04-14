Helicopter tours over HCMC grab visitors’ attention

Visitors take a surveying trip on April 12.

According to some visitors, enjoying the sights and scenes of the city from above by taking flights on tourist helicopters brings a unique experience. Visitors have a chance to enjoy the beauty of yellow paddy fields, green Melaleuca forests, and lotus floating fields in the flooding season in HCMC and its neighboring province of Long An, said Nguyen Dung, a tourist in HCMC’s District 3 who participated in a surveying trip.



The helicopter tours include short-haul flights lasting between 30 - 45 minutes over the center of HCMC and Can Gio district and 60-minute medium-haul flights from HCMC to Long An Province, using AW189, a medium-lift helicopter manufactured by Leonardo with a spacious cabin configured with 16 passenger seats; and Airbus Helicopters EC155B1 carrying up to 12 passengers. A helicopter ride will be VND3.65- VND9.9 million per person.

The scenic helicopter flight featuring views of the city from above is expected to be officially served on April 30, 2022. The new tourist product is launched by the HCMC Department of Tourism in coordination with the 175 Military Hospital, the Southern Helicopter Company, and travel companies in the city.





By Gia Han – Translated by Kim Khanh