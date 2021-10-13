HCMC-Tay Ninh tour to be launched from October 16

HCMC-Tay Ninh tour will be launched from October 16.



Attending in the event were Deputy Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang, Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tay Ninh Province Vo Duc Trong, Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa and representatives of relevant units, agencies and enterprises of the two localities.

Speaking at the program, Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that the city tourism sector is pushing up the tourism products connecting Ho Chi Minh City with the provinces of Tay Ninh, Binh Phuoc and Binh Duong.Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Tay Ninh Province Vo Duc Trong said that the province was pioneering to restart its smokeless industry. Accordingly, the province starts to pilot some tours from October 16 to the beginning of November and welcomes large-scale tours from November.Speaking at the program, Ms. Phan Thi Thang shared that the city had successfully performed the trial of some tours in Cu Chi and Can Gio to extend gratitude to doctors, medical workers and frontline forces as well as restarted the city tourism sector.Besides, Ho Chi Minh City agreed with Tay Ninh Province to welcome travelers from October 16 and the city expects to implement the next tours based on the pandemic development

By Thi Hong – Translated by Huyen Huong