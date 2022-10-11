HCMC’s service industry applies digital transformation to attract clients



The tour called “Biet Dong Saigon” (Saigon Rangers) taking travelers to visit District 1’s historical sites offers additional products, such as favorite check-in spots, decryption of encrypted messages and a taste of dishes of Saigon in the past in order to attract young people. The tour featuring historical information helps visitors to approach and learn about past events, said Mr. Tran Quang Duy, director of Chim Canh Cut (Penguin) Travel Company said.

The Department of Tourism of HCMC has currently enhanced promotion activities of tourist attractions and inspired visitors through vivid and visual experiences, such as using 3D technology and a 360-degree camera to provide a comprehensive view of the city’s tourist spots in English-Vietnamese subtitles

Meanwhile, supermarkets consisting of Co.opmart, MM Mega Market, Vincom, and BigC offer discounts of 4-50 percent that are constantly updated on the websites and mobile apps to inform customers about commodities and prices of goods.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh