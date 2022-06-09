HCMC’s scenic helicopter tours still wait for flight license

Visitors take a helicopter tour on April 29. (Photo: SGGP)



The Department of Tourism of HCMC previously proposed that the municipal People’s Committee submit a document on launching the helicopter tours to the Ministry of National Defense for approval.

The new tourist product is launched by the HCMC Department of Tourism in coordination with the 175 Military Hospital, the Southern Helicopter Company, and travel companies in the city.

The helicopter tours include flights lasting between 40 - 80 minutes over the center of HCMC, Can Gio district and Long An Province, using AW189, a medium-lift helicopter manufactured by Leonardo with a spacious cabin configured with 16 passenger seats; and Airbus Helicopters EC155B1 carrying up to 12 passengers. A helicopter ride will cost VND3.65- VND9.9 million per person. It is expected to be officially served from May – December on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Around 200 visitors have registered and waited for the scenic helicopter tour.

By Gia Han – Translated by Kim Khanh