HCMC’s District 3 launches vintage Vespa tour

Leaders of District 3 attend the launching ceremony of the new tourism service.

The vintage Vespa tour gives tourists an opportunity to discover must-see attractions in HCMC.

Visitors will also have a chance to enjoy cups of different types of tea, moisturize their skin with a matcha facial mask, beautiful sunset on the Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe canal, a scenic river cruise with dinner and Apsara traditional dance of the Khmer people, and release paper lanterns at the Phap Hoa pagoda.

At the launching ceremony

The trip takes travelers to visit the district’s popular historical sites and tourist attractions that have attracted a large number of local and international visitors for many years. It aims to connect tourist attractions and historical relic sites and improve the quality of tourism products, contributing to the brand building for District 3’s tourism.





By Ngo Binh – Translated by Kim Khanh