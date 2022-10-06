HCMC’s District 11 plans to open food street associated with pedestrian space

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Thi Thang and leaders of departments and businesses take a survey of the tourism products of District 11 .

The delegation visited District 11’s popular tourist attractions, including Thiec market, Khanh Van Nam Vien temple, Thang Nghia Duong Kylin and dragon dance troupe, and Chinese food stores on Ha Ton Quyen Street.



Ha Ton Quyen street is well-known for many Chinese dumplings restaurants while Thiec market is one of the gold markets in HCMC.

The tour called “Another Cho Lon town” has been launched by the People’s Committee of District 11 in response to the city’s program themed “HCMC-My love city” to invite visitors back after the Covid-19 pandemic. The tourism sector of HCMC has launched the program to encourage districts throughout the city to create their own unique tourism products and build tours visiting popular local attractions.

Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Thi Thang congratulates District 11 for launching new tourism services.

The district has many unique economic, cultural and culinary characteristics to attract visitors. In the coming time, the locality will develop night-time activities and services and carry out the pilot plan of a food street including a pedestrian space on Ha Ton Quyen street that is scheduled to open at the end of this year every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of District 11 Tran Thi Bich Tram said.

District 11’s trading activities still keep traditional cultural features. Visitors also have a chance to enjoy delicious food and an experience of making dishes, Director of the HCMC Tourism Department, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said.

irector of the HCMC Tourism Department, Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa has an experience of making dumplings.



By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh