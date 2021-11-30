HCMC-Hanoi route sees an increase of 16 flights per day

Passenger are queuing for check-in at the airline counter in an airport's departure terminal. (Photo: SGGP)

Accordingly, major air routes including Hanoi-HCMC, Hanoi-Da Nang and Da Nang-HCMC see a rise in number of 16 return trips per day on every route from December 1-14, and 20 flights from December 15. Other routes have been allowed to operate nine flights per day on every route.



The increase is expected to meet the demands of travelers during New Year and Tet holidays.

The Ministry of Transport requires passengers to strictly comply with the current Covid-19 regulations, including implementing health declaration and using national Covid-19 prevention and control app, PC-Covid.

Travelers coming from localities of Covid-19 alert level 4 or blocked areas or departing from Tan Son Nhat and Can Tho airports have to display negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test result within 72 hours prior to departure.

Other passengers must meet one of requirements, including having certificate of vaccination, the last vaccine shot taken at least 14 days before and no more than 12 months ahead of arrival; or certificates confirming recovery from Covid-19 infection issued within 6 months before flight; or negative Covid-19 RT-PCR test result within 72 hours prior to departure.

Travelers have to submit health declaration, use national Covid-19 prevention and control app, PC-Covid, and will not be allowed to board the plane if they have Covid-19 symptoms.

By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh