HCMC welcomes first group of cruise ship tourists after Covid-19 pandemic

Captain Ludovic Provost thanked the respectful reception of the HCMC tourism industry. He said that was his first time coming to HCMC - Vietnam, while the Le Laperouse cruise ship had been there in mid-November 2019. After leaving HCMC, the cruise ship would continue to visit some other destinations, such as Nha Trang, Quy Nhon, Da Nang, Hue, Quang Binh, and Ha Long, Le Laperouse’s Captain said.



"The landscapes of Vietnam are beautiful, and Vietnamese people are extremely friendly," he exclaimed.



Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism, said that that was the first cruise tourist group to come to HCMC after the tourism industry officially opened to international visitors after the Covid-19 pandemic in March this year. Travel agencies had prepared for a long time to welcome that group of tourists. HCMC's tourism industry is expected to receive a few large cruise ships with 200-300 guests to visit the city from now until the end of the year. During its three-day stay in HCMC, the delegation will visit some famous destinations in the city center, such as Reunification Hall, Notre Dame Cathedral, and HCMC Post Office, and enjoy night food on the Saigon River.Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa, Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Tourism, said that that was the first cruise tourist group to come to HCMC after the tourism industry officially opened to international visitors after the Covid-19 pandemic in March this year. Travel agencies had prepared for a long time to welcome that group of tourists. HCMC's tourism industry is expected to receive a few large cruise ships with 200-300 guests to visit the city from now until the end of the year.



Le Laperouse luxury cruise ship brings 100 tourists to HCMC. (Photo: SGGP) “The return of cruise tourists is a good sign. The HCMC tourism industry also identifies cruise tourists as an important and potential source of visitors. With different customer segments, the tourism industry has prepared a series of suitable products to serve visitors with the goal to ensure the safety and satisfaction of tourists when coming to HCMC,” Mr. Le Truong Hien Hoa said.



Le Lapérouse cruise ship is 132m long, 18m wide, and 28m high. It was put into use in 2018 to serve in the high-end segment with only a maximum of 184 guests per voyage.





