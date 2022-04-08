Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa presents gifts to tourists (Photo: SGGP)

The group of 130 American tourists is considered the largest international tourist group to Ho Chi Minh city since the government decided to reopen tourism from March 15.





Vice Chairman Duong Anh Duc presents Southern bandanas to a visitor (Photo: SGGP) Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, Director of the city’s Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa as well as the representatives of departments, associations and enterprises welcomed the international tourist group which was organized by Citslinc Company coordinating with Asia Beauty Travel Company.

Foreign tourists visit the War Remnants Museum in HCMC (Photo: SGGP) A representative of Citslinc Company said that in the itinerary, the group has already chosen the southern metropolis as the longest stay to experience many places here, enjoy high-quality cuisine and services and so on.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Citslinc Leo Liu sent his thank-you to the city authorities together with related departments of Vietnam for welcoming them warmly and thoughtfully. He promised in the coming time, the company will continue to return and take tourists from America and Canada to visit the southern largest city as well as also find the chance to invest in the city.

Tourist Armand LeSage shared that he had been to Vietnam many times, but still wanted to come back there in light of its beautiful landscapes and extremely friendly people.

Tourists enjoy a musical performance with Ao Dai (Photo: SGGP)

Tourists see the music performance According to the program, the group is going to arrange to stay at Muong Thanh hotel in Phu Nhuan District, enjoy meals at the restaurant in Rex Hotel and go on a cruise called Indochina Queen River cruiser.



The delegation is divided into two groups to visit and experience at Cu Chi Tunnels Historic Site, Ben Thanh Market, and Mekong Delta provinces. Besides, the delegation also participated in activities within the framework of the 8th Ao Dai Festival program in Ho Chi Minh City.

Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Duong Anh Duc thanked the delegation for choosing Ho Chi Minh City as a tourist destination. With its advantages and potential plus the support of tourists, the city's tourism industry will recover soon, continuing to affirm its position as one of the leading destinations of Vietnam's tourism industry.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Anh Quan