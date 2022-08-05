HCMC Transport Department to open more bus routes connecting with airport

Passengers wait for taxis at Tan Son Nhat International Airport.

The HCMC Transport Department annouced that it will resume the bus route No.109 linking Tan Son Nhat Airport and Ben Thanh market starting on August 19; adjust depart times for the bus routes No. 152 and 103 connecting the airport and Trung Son urban area, Cho Lon and Nga Tu Ga bus station as well as call for investment in offering other bus routes.



Under the proposal, ride-sharing vehicles, taxis and contract cars should be allowed to receive passengers at lane C in the domestic terminal. The pick-up and drop-off areas must be rearranged in accordance with the real situation of traffic.



The airport needs to coordinate with the HCMC Public Transport Management Center to install information panels with departures and arrivals and routes of public transport.

Meanwhile, the functional units should usually check and impose fines on organizations and individuals for breaking regulations on picking up and dropping off passengers to maintain security in the airport.

By Thanh Hai – Translated by Kim Khanh