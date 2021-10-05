Healthcare professionals visit Rung Sac Military Base in Can Gio District. (Photo: SGGP)

Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said that the tourism sector is one of the sectors most affected by this pandemic.



HCMC spent the first nine months without international tourists. The number of domestic visitors reached 7.75 million, decreasing 31 percent compared to the previous period. The total revenue of tourism and services achieved VND39, 523 billion, dropping 31 and 62 percent compared to the first nine months of last year and 2019 respectively.

Around 90 percent of the medium and small travel companies, and inbound tour operator have temporarily suspended their operation since April.

Some 94 percent of the tourism sector’s workforce of HCMC received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine while nearly 60 percent of employees were fully vaccinated.

According to Chairwoman of the HCMC Tourism Association Nguyen Thi Khanh, the city should promptly provide the list of safe destinations and hotels, closely cooperate with localities to organize self-contained tours and select international markets to offer suitable tourist products.

Deputy Director General of Saigontourist Holding Company (Saigontourist), one of the top tourism corporations in Vietnam, Vo Anh Tai said that the tourism reopening bases on the effects of the prevention and control of the coronavirus outbreak.

MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences & Exhibitions) tourism is HCMC’s strong point. The municipal authorities should create advantages for travel agencies that meet the city’s evaluation criteria for safe business operations to re-operate, he added.

The Saigontourist’s leader also proposed the Department of Tourism to suggest functional units to pilot Covid-19 insurance policy to ensure visitor safety and security.

General Director of Vietravel Tourist Company Tran Doan The Duy said that the city’s tourism industry needs to strengthen advertising and promotional activities, promote safe destinations and build the associated tourist products between the city’s “green zones” and other localities. The country’s tourism industry will have great opportunities relying upon the receiving more flights bringing visitors in coming time.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairwoman of the HCMC People’s Committee Phan Thi Thang affirmed that the city always listen to and address opinions from tourist companies.

She noted that travel businesses should pay attention to domestic tourists who are waiting to undertake travel, including the city’s population of more than 10 million people.

After the pandemic can be brought under control, the city will gradually develop tourism connection among districts, such as Districts 1 and 5, Cu Chi and Can Gio and then promote tourism cooperation with provinces.

The Department of Tourism can coordinate with relevant units and businesses to organize art and cultural programs promoting tourism to attract visitors from now until New Year 2022.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh