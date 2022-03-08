HCMC Tourism Department cooperates with EuroCham to promote tourism

At the signing ceremony

The contract includes plans to enhance and develop the MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) tourism, culinary tourism, activities of market research, human resource training, and the sharing of experience in tourism management.





EuroCham Chairman, Mr. Alain Cany said that the fully reopening international tourism from March 15 is good news for the European business community that has been waiting for over the past two years. EuroCham fully supports the Government's decision to resume visa exemption policies for foreigners when the country fully reopens international tourism on March 15.

Director of the HCMC Tourism Department Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa affirmed the signing ceremony has special meaning for the city that is preparing for resuming tourism activities starting on March 15. The cooperation will help the city’s tourism industry to have more opportunities to promote its images to European businesses and people in the country and abroad. HCMC expects to receive about 3.5 million international travelers, including European tourists in 2022.

On the same day, the municipal Tourism Department also signed a cooperation agreement with Vietnam Airport Ground Services Company Limited (VIAGS) to boost tourist destination and develop the city’s tourist brand.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh