HCMC Tourism Day 2021 scheduled to go online in December

This year’s event themed “Safe destination- a lively journey” attracts more than 100 stalls of travel agents, hotels, transport operators and representatives from tourism promotion agencies of cities and provinces nationwide to publicize their brands and offer tourist products , latest technologies to local and international travelers.

The display booths will be divided into two categories, including tourism, transport, service and souvenir; and management and promotion agencies, representative offices and international tourism organizations.

It will open virtually on websites of the event and the municipal Tourism Department, Shopee e-commerce site and Traveloka online tour agent.

Besides, the Promotional Month 2021 co-organized by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Tourism and the Department of Health will be also held.

Visitors enjoy a performance of Banh Xeo (Vietnamese pancake) making.

Many tourist companies have currently strengthened a sale of package tours and resort vouchers on local and international commercial platforms to meet customer demand of online shopping growth.

Saigontourist Group, one of the country's leading tourism agencies has cooperated with local and international online business sites, such as Booking.com, Agoda.com, Expedia.com and Vnamall that has just been launched by the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines to introduce its products to customers.

Vietnam Airlines’e-commerce platform offer more than 300 products, including the VNA Gift Card that is the first airline service gift card, allowing users to exchange for air tickets or right to upgrade to Business Class on Vietnam Airlines, Pacific Airlines and VASCO flights.

Many city’s shopping malls and online shopping platforms Lazada, Tiki and Shopee have also offered discounted and the lowest prices this Black Friday.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh