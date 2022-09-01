HCMC tourism bustling on National Day

Inter-city tours see a positive sign in attracting travelers.



The tourism sector of the city has encouraged districts throughout the city to create their own unique tourism products and build tours visiting popular local attractions in response to the tourist program themed “Welcome to Ho Chi Minh City” to invite visitors back after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Travel firms have also recognized that inter-city tours see a positive sign in attracting travelers.



A Tourism Cuisine Culture Festival will be held in Cu Chi District on September 1-4. The event will give visitors a chance to visit the district's attractions, such as Ben Duoc Tunnel, Ben Duoc Memorial Temple, a memorial house of Vietnamese heroic mother Nguyen Thi Ranh, a high-tech agricultural zone, fruit gardens in Trung An Commune; and learn about the district's typical souvenir products.

The festival is also an opportunity to promote cultural identities, traditional values, and tourist attractions of Cu Chi District to visitors as well as develop the locality’s tourism potential, said Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of Cu Chi District Pham Thi Thanh Hien.

On the occasion of National Day (on September 2), the city’s tourist areas of Dam Sen and Suoi Tien, Saigon Zoo and Botanical Garden are expected to attract a large number of travelers. Suoi Tien Tourist Area will offer a free entrance fee for people with meritorious services to the revolution, armed forces officers, wounded soldiers, war veterans and Vietnamese heroic mothers.



The People’s Committee of District 1 has cooperated with Vietluxtour under Fiditour Travel Company to launch a tour called “Biet Dong Sai Gon” (Sai Gon Rangers) . The trip will take travelers to visit the district’s historical sites related to the “Biet Dong Sai Gon” (Sai Gon Rangers) that contributed to the southern liberation and national reunification, such as Do Phu café –Dai Han Com tam (Vietnamese Broken Rice with Grilled Pork) restaurant, a former secret base of the People's Army in Saigon during the Vietnam War; Biet Dong Sai Gon (Sai Gon Rangers) Museum, the Voice of Ho Chi Minh City's People (VOH)- the official radio broadcasting station of the city. Nhan Huong restaurant – a secret base of the People’s Army inside the Saigon Zoo & Botanical Gardens during wartime, Reunification Palace.

Meanwhile, tours named "Hoc Mon - Historical land" and "District 12 - There are many new things" offered by the People's Committees of Hoc Mon District and District 12 in coordination with the municipal Tourism Department will take visitors to Nga Ba Giong Heroic Martyr Memorial Site, Koi Rin Rin Park with beautiful and colorful koi fish imported from Japan, Hoang Phap Pagoda, Villa H20 resort, Binh Nhan Temple.

There are also tours titled “Retrieving historical vestiges” and “A lot of interesting things” that are launched by Go Vap and Tan Binh districts.

HCMC has around 30 inner-city tours and tourism products that have been offered to visitors by travel companies. In addition, about 20 new tourist programs and tens of places for nightlife are planned to present to holidaymakers in the coming time, said Director of the Tourism Department of HCMC Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa.





By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh