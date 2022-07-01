HCMC to release new publication providing city’s latest travel information

Saigon Central Post Office (Photo: KK)

The publication introduces the city’s eight outstanding tourism events, and 42 top-rated tourist attractions, such as Saigon Central Post Office, Reunification Palace, Mong Bridge, Thu Ngu Flagpole, Nga Ba Giong War Martyrs Monument, Cu Chi Tunnel, Saigon Notre Dame Cathedral.



The new guidelines also aim to provide a knowledge of the historical and cultural values of HCMC and promote the city's image as a safe, friendly and attractive destination to visitors.

The publication edited by researchers, tourist experts and travel companies will be published in the coming time.





By Han Gia – Translated by Kim Khanh